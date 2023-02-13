Bundesliga

Dortmund forward Moukoko out for six weeks with ankle injury

Dortmund said Moukoko has an ankle ligament injury sustained on Saturday in league game with Werder Bremen.

AP
DORTMUND 13 February, 2023 21:40 IST
Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko (left) and Werder Bremen’s Leonardo Bittencourt challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga match in Bremen on Saturday.

Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko (left) and Werder Bremen’s Leonardo Bittencourt challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga match in Bremen on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund will be without Youssoufa Moukoko for about six weeks, ruling the Germany forward out of the team’s Champions League match against Chelsea on Tuesday and other games.

The 18-year-old Moukoko has an ankle ligament injury sustained Saturday in Dortmund’s league game with Werder Bremen, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

“It’s a bitter message for him and for us, especially now at this stage,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Moukoko, who has made two appearances for Germany, scored six goals and set up four more in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Dortmund is third in the Bundesliga standings, three points behind leader Bayern Munich. It’s next league match is at home against Hertha Berlin on Sunday

