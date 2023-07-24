FFAR is legal: Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds validity of FIFA’s regulations for football agents

FIFA welcomed the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) ruling, confirming the legality, validity and proportionality of the FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR).

CAS is the worldwide supreme body for sports-related disputes and is fully recognised by FIFA under Article 56 of the FIFA Statutes.

“The award represents the first in-depth legal assessment of the legality of the FFAR by an independent panel of renowned experts,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The FFAR is a key development in FIFA’s reform of the football transfer system, within its strategic goal of modernising the football regulatory framework, and will regulate the work of football agents in the transfer of players.”

The FFAR was adopted following a long and inclusive consultation process involving players, clubs, leagues, national football associations and football agent organisations, and were implemented by FIFA as part of its comprehensive transfer system reform. In line with the FFAR, the obligation to use only licensed football agents will come into force on 1 October 2023.

FIFA particularly noted that the award confirmed its regulatory authority to regulate the activity of football agents in the transfer system, as well as the validity of key provisions of the FFAR.

Those provisions notably include the service fee cap, the prohibition of multiple representations and the principle that only licensed football agents may provide football agent services, all of which will enhance contractual stability, ensure that the interests of football agents are aligned with those of their clients, increase professional and ethical standards, and protect the smooth functioning of the player transfer system.