MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FFAR is legal: Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds validity of FIFA’s regulations for football agents

CAS is the worldwide supreme body for sports-related disputes and is fully recognised by FIFA under Article 56 of the FIFA Statutes.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 19:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FIFA particularly noted that the award confirmed its regulatory authority to regulate the activity of football agents in the transfer system, as well as the validity of key provisions of the FFAR.
FIFA particularly noted that the award confirmed its regulatory authority to regulate the activity of football agents in the transfer system, as well as the validity of key provisions of the FFAR. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FIFA particularly noted that the award confirmed its regulatory authority to regulate the activity of football agents in the transfer system, as well as the validity of key provisions of the FFAR. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA welcomed the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) ruling, confirming the legality, validity and proportionality of the FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR).

CAS is the worldwide supreme body for sports-related disputes and is fully recognised by FIFA under Article 56 of the FIFA Statutes.

“The award represents the first in-depth legal assessment of the legality of the FFAR by an independent panel of renowned experts,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The FFAR is a key development in FIFA’s reform of the football transfer system, within its strategic goal of modernising the football regulatory framework, and will regulate the work of football agents in the transfer of players.”

ALSO READ: Brazil forward Ary Borges scores first hat-trick of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The FFAR was adopted following a long and inclusive consultation process involving players, clubs, leagues, national football associations and football agent organisations, and were implemented by FIFA as part of its comprehensive transfer system reform. In line with the FFAR, the obligation to use only licensed football agents will come into force on 1 October 2023.

FIFA particularly noted that the award confirmed its regulatory authority to regulate the activity of football agents in the transfer system, as well as the validity of key provisions of the FFAR.

Those provisions notably include the service fee cap, the prohibition of multiple representations and the principle that only licensed football agents may provide football agent services, all of which will enhance contractual stability, ensure that the interests of football agents are aligned with those of their clients, increase professional and ethical standards, and protect the smooth functioning of the player transfer system.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FFAR is legal: Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds validity of FIFA’s regulations for football agents
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: North loses 6 wickets in chase; Rain stops play; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Formula 1: Norris says his time will come after finishing second again
    Reuters
  5. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5: Rain delays start; India needs two wickets for series sweep; West Indies 76/2 in 365 chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FFAR is legal: Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds validity of FIFA’s regulations for football agents
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: Sassuolo refuse to sell defender Rogerio to Spartak Moscow for ‘ethical reasons’
    Reuters
  3. Al-Hilal makes €300m offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe - reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA WWC 2023: Attack is Norway’s best medicine in World Cup, says coach Riise
    Reuters
  5. FFA WWC 2023: Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FFAR is legal: Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds validity of FIFA’s regulations for football agents
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: North loses 6 wickets in chase; Rain stops play; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Formula 1: Norris says his time will come after finishing second again
    Reuters
  5. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5: Rain delays start; India needs two wickets for series sweep; West Indies 76/2 in 365 chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment