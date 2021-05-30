Football Football De Bruyne injury: City midfielder suffers fractured nose, eye socket after Rudiger clash De Bruyne did not give a timeline for his return to action, with Belgium set to play its Euro 2020 opener against Russia at St Petersburg on June 12. Reuters 30 May, 2021 16:17 IST De Bruyne had to go off on the hour mark with a concussion injury in City's 1-0 defeat at Porto's Estadio Do Dragao after an accidental clash with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 30 May, 2021 16:17 IST Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne fractured his nose and a bone around his left eye socket in Saturday's Champions League loss to Chelsea, the 29-year-old said on Sunday.The Belgium international had to go off on the hour mark with a concussion injury in City's 1-0 defeat at Porto's Estadio Do Dragao after an accidental clash with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger left him on the ground.READ: Champions League: Man City's Sterling, Walker racially abused after final loss "Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture," De Bruyne, who had well below his normal level of impact on the game, wrote on Twitter."I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back."De Bruyne did not give a timeline for his return to action, with Belgium set to play their opening European Championship fixture against Russia at St Petersburg on June 12. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.