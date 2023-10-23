MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League: AC Milan returns to profit after 17 years with UCL success

Milan reported record annual revenues of 404.5 million euros, an increase of 36% driven by higher commercial and sponsorship sales, increased income from TV rights and higher matchday takings.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 20:49 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan fans unfurl a giant banner prior to the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in San Siro, Milan
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan fans unfurl a giant banner prior to the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in San Siro, Milan | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: AC Milan fans unfurl a giant banner prior to the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in San Siro, Milan | Photo Credit: AFP

AC Milan returned to profit for the first time in 17 years in the 2022-23 season, helped by reaching the semifinals of the Champions League, the Italian Serie A club said on Monday.

Now owned by U.S. investment group RedBird Capital, Milan reported record annual revenues of 404.5 million euros ($429 million), an increase of 36% driven by higher commercial and sponsorship sales, increased income from TV rights and higher matchday takings.

That allowed the club to generate a net profit of 6.1 million euros in the year to the end of June -- putting them back in the black for the first time since 2006, which Chairman Paolo Scaroni hailed as an “important step.”

“Combining sporting performance, global competitiveness and financial sustainability in football, when on a virtuous path, is possible,” Scaroni added.

Milan lost to city rival Inter in the Champions League semifinals in May.

ALSO READ | Marc Guiu becomes youngest Barca player to score in debut

RedBird Capital, who took over AC Milan in 2022 in a 1.2 billion euro deal, invested a further 40 million euros which is aimed at helping advance plans for a new stadium.

AC Milan and Inter currently share the famous San Siro stadium but both are looking at alternatives to a venue that was built in 1926 and has been repeatedly renovated.

Italian Serie A football clubs on Monday agreed a 4.5 billion euro deal that will allow DAZN and Sky to retain the rights to screen live matches in Italy for the next five seasons.

Related stories

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Inter Milan /

Serie A /

Champions League /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 195/2 (35); AFG loses two wickets; Hasan gets Ibrahim for 87
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘I feel lucky that I could play with him’, says Prasanna after Bishan Bedi passes away
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Champions League: AC Milan returns to profit after 17 years with UCL success
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2023-24: Motivation high for United in first home game since death of Bobby Charlton
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Struggling Union hoping to get ‘back on track’ against Napoli
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League: AC Milan returns to profit after 17 years with UCL success
    Reuters
  2. Champions League 2023-24: Motivation high for United in first home game since death of Bobby Charlton
    AP
  3. Bayern, Galatasaray and AEK Athens fined by UEFA for violent behaviour of fans in Champions League matches
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Champions League group stage draw: Barcelona and Frankfurt to face off, Chelsea and Real Madrid drawn together
    AFP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Newcastle’s Burn in dreamland after win over PSG
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 195/2 (35); AFG loses two wickets; Hasan gets Ibrahim for 87
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘I feel lucky that I could play with him’, says Prasanna after Bishan Bedi passes away
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Champions League: AC Milan returns to profit after 17 years with UCL success
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2023-24: Motivation high for United in first home game since death of Bobby Charlton
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Struggling Union hoping to get ‘back on track’ against Napoli
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment