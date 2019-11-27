Football Champions League Champions League Alli praises 'amazing' Kane for breaking Champions League record Harry Kane broke Alessandro Del Piero's Champions League record and it was no surprise to Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli. Dejan Kalinic 27 November, 2019 11:55 IST Tottenham forward Harry Kane - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 27 November, 2019 11:55 IST Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was unsurprised by the "amazing" Harry Kane breaking a Champions League record on Tuesday.Kane scored a brace in Spurs' come-from-behind 4-2 win over Olympiacos, setting a record in the process.The England international became the fastest player to score 20 Champions League goals, reaching the tally in just 24 games – two quicker than Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero.Alli was unsurprised by his team-mate's efforts, hailing the 26-year-old forward."It's amazing," he said. "Obviously we've been playing together for a few years now, he's an amazing guy, top player so he deserves all the credit he gets."I'm not surprised he broke another record."Alli was also on the scoresheet as Jose Mourinho's men came from behind to secure their place in the knockout round from Group B.The 23-year-old said Spurs knew they had the talent to turn the clash around. @dele_official: "We showed great character, the fans were terrific again and to qualify we're very happy." #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/i4Ba1olVjV— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2019 "I think just character and belief. We know the quality we have in the squad," Alli said."When you're performing badly, you want to turn it around. Personally I felt like I was at fault for the second goal."Getting the goal just before half-time gives us momentum going into the second half and belief. I think we showed our quality in the second half."Tottenham is in action again at home to Bournemouth on Saturday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos