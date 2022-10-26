UEFA Champions League

Ancelotti unhappy with Madrid’s defending at set pieces

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said it must improve its defending at set pieces after conceding twice at corner kicks in Tuesday’s 3-2 Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig.

Reuters
26 October, 2022 11:30 IST
Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League group F match against RB Leipzig.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League group F match against RB Leipzig. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku put Leipzig 2-0 up after 18 minutes in Germany after Madrid failed to deal with corners, as the Spaniards suffered their first defeat of the season.

“We weren’t paying attention to the ball and then we conceded two goals, which we’re usually much more convincing at doing,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“I haven’t seen a lack of intensity or attitude. Sooner or later a defeat had to come, I’ve said it before. It is a defeat that hurts, because all defeats hurt, but some less than others, because we still have another chance to finish first.”

Madrid, who has already qualified for the last 16, top Group F on 10 points, one ahead of Leipzig with Shakhtar Donetsk on six. Celtic is bottom with two points.

Ancelotti said the loss to Leipzig would allow Madrid to identify its weaknesses.

“With a defeat you learn more than with 10 wins in a row,” he added. “Because we are going to focus more on what has not gone well, which has mainly followed defensive set pieces, where we have conceded two goals.”

LaLiga leaders Madrid next hosts Girona on Sunday.

