UEFA Champions League

Guardiola unsure of Haaland fitness ahead of Leicester clash

Haaland picked up a knock in City’s 0-0 Champions League draw away against Dortmund and was withdrawn at half-time.

AFP
Dortmund, Germany 26 October, 2022 09:59 IST
Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund battles for possession with Erling Haaland.

Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund battles for possession with Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is unsure if star striker Erling Haaland will miss this weekend’s match at Leicester, after the Norwegian was substituted with injury against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Also Read
Dortmund draws 0-0 with Manchester City to join it in Champions League knockout stage

Guardiola said “we’ll see” when asked about Haaland’s fitness.

“Today we were pretty exhausted,” Guardiola said. “Erling Haaland took a knock, but he was running normally again just now.

“We’ll see how that turns out.”

In Haaland’s absence, Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take a second-half penalty, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to help Dortmund into the knockout rounds.

City, which is through to the Champions League last 16 as Group G winner, travels to Leicester for Saturday’s early Premier League fixture.

Haaland has scored 17 goals in 11 league appearances for City this season since joining from Dortmund in the summer.

