Barcelona eliminated from UEFA Champions League after Inter Milan beats Viktoria Plzen

The Catalan side just has 4 points after game five in the group and with Inter Milan winning against Viktoria Plzen, the Italian side has moved beyond the reach of Barcelona, with one game left for all sides.

27 October, 2022 00:05 IST
Barcelona had been eliminated in the group stage in the last Champions League campaign and was relegated to the Europa League, where its journey ended in the quarterfinals against Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Barcelona had been eliminated in the group stage in the last Champions League campaign and was relegated to the Europa League, where its journey ended in the quarterfinals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League campaign ended in the group stage after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen 4-0 to book its ticket for the knockouts.

Barcelona, hypothetically, can reach 10 points, the same as Inter has right now. But Inter would still qualify as it has a better head-to-head against the Catalans.

Barcelona had been eliminated in the group stage in the last Champions League campaign and was relegated to the Europa League, where its journey ended in the quarterfinals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

