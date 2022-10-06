Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham youngest captain ever to score in Champions League

Jude Bellingham became the first midfielder in UEFA Champions League history to score in three consecutive appearances while still a teenager.

Bellingham scored one and set up the opener for Raphael Guerreiro as he led Borussia Dortmund to a convincing 4-1 win at Sevilla in Champions League Group G.

Aged 19 years and 98 days, Bellingham is also the youngest captain ever to score in a UEFA Champions League match. He also became the third-youngest player to captain a side in the Champions League behind Ruben Neves (18 years, 221 days) for Porto and Matthijs de Ligt (19 years, 51 days) for Ajax in 2018.

Bellingham signed for Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham in 2020. Bellingham has been sought after in England and in Germany even before he became Birmingham’s youngest ever first-team player at the age of 16 years and 38 days.