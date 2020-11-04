Football Champions League Champions League Champions League: Bayern crushes Salzburg 6-2 to make it 14 wins in a row Bayern Munich scored a flurry of late goals as it crushed Austrian side RB Salzburg 6-2 to keep its top position in the Champions League Group A. Reuters SALZBURG, Austria 04 November, 2020 09:40 IST Bayern Munich players celebrate Lucas Hernandez's stoppage-time goal against RB Salzburg. - Getty Images Reuters SALZBURG, Austria 04 November, 2020 09:40 IST Bayern Munich came from behind to crush RB Salzburg 6-2 with two goals from Robert Lewandowski on Tuesday, stretching its record winning run in the Champions League to 14 consecutive games and leading its group by five points after three games.The Bavarians, who have won five titles in 2020 including the Champions League, went behind after only four minutes when Mergim Berisha was left completely unmarked inside the box to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.Bayern instantly bounced back and Serge Gnabry had his shot cleared off the line before its top scorer Lewandowski levelled with a 21st minute penalty.Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen then turned a Thomas Mueller cross into his own net a minute before the break. Champions League: Man City eases to 3-0 win over Olympiakos The host came close to an equaliser right after the restart but Neuer got his fingertips to Enock Mwepu's shot to turn it wide. The Bayern keeper was beaten in the 66th minute, however, when Masaya Okugawa fired Salzburg level.Despite a string of chances for the home side, it was Bayern who scored again in a strong finish with Jerome Boateng powering in a header from Joshua Kimmich's corner in the 79th and Leroy Sane scoring with a perfectly curled shot four minutes later. Champions League: Jota hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Atalanta Lewandowski headed his second goal in the 88th and Lucas Hernandez drilled in a sixth in stoppage time to lift Bayern to nine points in Group A ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.Lokomotiv Moscow, which drew 1-1 at home to Atletico, is third on two, with Salzburg in last place on one. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos