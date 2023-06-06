Magazine

Man City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola

Guardiola has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups at City but European success has eluded the manager who won the trophy twice as Barcelona's head coach.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 20:54 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola speaks during a press conference at a UEFA Champions League Media Day before the forthcoming Champion’s League final, Manchester, England, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola speaks during a press conference at a UEFA Champions League Media Day before the forthcoming Champion's League final, Manchester, England, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola speaks during a press conference at a UEFA Champions League Media Day before the forthcoming Champion’s League final, Manchester, England, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Neither Manchester City’s past failures in Europe nor its domestic success will have any bearing on Saturday’s Champions League final, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday as he urged his players to focus on their performances.

Guardiola has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups at City but European success has eluded the manager who won the trophy twice as Barcelona’s head coach.

City have never won Europe’s elite club competition and lost the final to Chelsea in 2021, but will be favourites to beat Inter Milan this week and complete their bid for a historic treble - having already won the Premier League and FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola lifts the FA Cup Trophy after the team’s victory against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on June 03, 2023 in London, England.

Pep Guardiola lifts the FA Cup Trophy after the team’s victory against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on June 03, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“It is a dream to be here, two years ago we were there but in a different situation,” the Spanish coach told reporters ahead of the final in Istanbul.

“We are going to try to do our best as we know the final depends on how you behave over the specific 90 minutes. It is not about history - if they are better than us.

“It is about what you have to do in 90 minutes to be better than the opponent. It doesn’t count what you have done in the group stage, quarterfinals, last season, Premier League or FA Cup. It is one single game.”

The City boss heaped praise on opponents Inter’s organisation and defence, with the Italian side having conceded just three goals throughout six matches in this year’s Champions League knockout stage.

“What we are trying to do in the next few days is try to understand how to play with a lot of difficulties as it is not easy to attack the defensive system Inter use,” Guardiola said.

“So we will have to bring a lot of rhythm and be patient - we are not going to do it with three or four passes. We have to know the right tempo.

“They have a good shape not just in how they defend but how good they are with the ball in the transition when they lead with the strikers. They have a really good process which starts with goalkeeper Andre Onana... so it makes our high pressing difficult.”

Guardiola added that Kyle Walker, who limped off the pitch in the 95th minute of City’s 2-1 win over arch-rival Manchester United in the FA Cup final, is dealing with a back issue.

“Yesterday he was not good, today a bit better. We do not want to take risks so we will see,” Guardiola said.

