The Champions League round of 16 match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund has been delayed by at least 10 minutes, as per reports from England.

There have been multiple reports in and around Stamford Bridge that crowd congestion and delay in arrival by the Dortmund team bus have led to the start of the match being delayed. The kick-off, for now, is set at 1:40 am IST (8:10 pm BST).

The visiting team was supposedly stuck in London traffic and thus arrived late at Chelsea’s home, a phenomenon Dortmund boss Edin Terzić found ‘disturbing’.

“We had a bit of a delay, but now we are here, we are ready, and we’re going to fight for the next round. We’ve been in front of the stadium for 15 minutes, it’s been disturbing a lot, but this won’t stop us today,” he told BT Sport.

Dortmund comes into the game with a one goal advantage over the hosts and will look to secure a double to get a green light into the quarterfinals.

Chelsea, on the other hand, with just one win in the last seven game, will hope to turn the tides at Stamford Bridge as a struggling Graham Potter tries to steady the boat.

More to follow.