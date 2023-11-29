Champions League 2023-24: Immobile double earns Lazio 2-0 win over Celtic

Two late goals by Lazio captain Ciro Immobile earned them a 2-0 home win over bottom-side Celtic in Champions League Group E on Tuesday, putting the Italians in a strong position to reach the last 16 and ending the visitors’ qualification hopes.

Second-half substitute Immobile opened the scoring for the hosts in the 82nd minute with a shot into the roof of the net from close range before doubling the advantage three minutes later with a low strike after cutting inside onto his left foot.

Lazio sealed its last-16 spot after third-placed Feyenoord lost at home to first-placed Atletico Madrid later on Tuesday.

Celtic, which was awarded a penalty in stoppage time before the referee reversed his decision following a VAR review, has one point and is unable to finish in the top two.

Lazio created more chances in the first half and could have taken an early lead through Felipe Anderson, who had their best opportunity in the opening 45 minutes, but the Brazilian sent his close-range header over the crossbar.

Celtic got thrashed 6-0 in its previous outing in Madrid and needing a win to stay in the hunt for a top-two finish, ramped up its efforts in the second period but was unable to find a way past Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri turned to Immobile and Pedro for the second half, introducing the strikers after the hour mark.

The captain, who became the first player to score 100 away Serie A goals on Saturday against Salernitana, showed his quality with two excellent finishes to help the Italians to a third win out of their five group fixtures.

Celtic’s miserable night was completed in stoppage time when the referee initially awarded them a penalty for a push on Oh Hyeon-gyu, but he changed his mind after being asked by the VAR to review his decision on the pitchside monitor.