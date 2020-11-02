Football Champions League Champions League Dynamo Kyiv confirms multiple positive tests for COVID-19 ahead of Barca game Six Dynamo Kyiv players and five members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday's Champions League group game against Barcelona. Reuters 02 November, 2020 18:06 IST Dynamo Kyiv players celebrate after a goal was scored during their Champions League match against Ferencvaros. - AP Photo Reuters 02 November, 2020 18:06 IST Six Dynamo Kyiv players and five members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday's Champions League group game against Barcelona, the Ukrainian club have said.“Testing showed a positive result in several players of the team: Georgy Tsitaishvili, Denis Garmash, Mikkel Duelund, Alexander Karavaev, Tudor Belutse and Mykola Shaparenko,” Dynamo said in a statement. “In addition, the tests of assistant head coach Emil Karas and four representatives of the team's staff gave a positive result.”The club added that all those who had tested positive were in self-isolation and doing well.Dynamo is third in Group G with one point, five behind leader Barcelona, who its play in Spain on Wednesday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos