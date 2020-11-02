Champions League

Dynamo Kyiv confirms multiple positive tests for COVID-19 ahead of Barca game

Six Dynamo Kyiv players and five members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday's Champions League group game against Barcelona.

02 November, 2020 18:06 IST

Dynamo Kyiv players celebrate after a goal was scored during their Champions League match against Ferencvaros.   -  AP Photo

Six Dynamo Kyiv players and five members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday's Champions League group game against Barcelona, the Ukrainian club have said.

“Testing showed a positive result in several players of the team: Georgy Tsitaishvili, Denis Garmash, Mikkel Duelund, Alexander Karavaev, Tudor Belutse and Mykola Shaparenko,” Dynamo said in a statement.

“In addition, the tests of assistant head coach Emil Karas and four representatives of the team's staff gave a positive result.”

The club added that all those who had tested positive were in self-isolation and doing well.

Dynamo is third in Group G with one point, five behind leader Barcelona, who its play in Spain on Wednesday.

