Malen nets winner as Dortmund beats Sporting Lisbon 1-0

Donyell Malen scored the winner as injury-hit Borussia Dortmund beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 on Tuesday to strengthen its bid to qualify from its Champions League group.

Dortmund began the game without star striker Erling Haaland, who watched from the stands with a muscle problem, and other injured players including defensive midfielder Emre Can and American forward Gio Reyna.

Dortmund was boosted by the return of captain Marco Reus, back in action after his own injury, but that was almost immediately canceled out when midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud limped off in the fourth minute with what coach Marco Rose said was a suspected knee ligament injury after colliding with an opponent.

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham became the youngest player with 10 Champions League starts at the age of 18 years, 91 days.

The England midfielder marked the occasion with a fine through ball for Malen to score in the 37th minute with a well-placed shot into the far corner. It was the Dutch forward's first goal since joining Dortmund in the offseason.

The win took Dortmund level on six points with Group C leader Ajax after both teams won their opening two games. Ajax beat Besiktas of Turkey 2-0 earlier Tuesday.

Brugge clinches come-from-behind win over Leipzig

Club Brugge came from behind to beat Leipzig 2-1 Tuesday and inflict a second Champions League defeat on the German club, increasing the pressure on new coach Jesse Marsch.

Leipzig's opening goal in the fifth minute was far more fluid than anything which came after, Emil Forsberg playing a first-touch pass to Nkunku to score as Leipzig sliced through the center of Brugge's formation.

Brugge took advantage of poor Leipzig play at the back to level the score in the 22nd, with Charles De Ketelaere hooking the ball back from the touchline for Vanaken to tap in with goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi stranded.

The Leipzig defense was at fault again for the second Brugge goal, as Vanaken hit a deflected cross for the unmarked Rits to apply an easy finish.