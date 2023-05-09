Haaland vs Benzema: Stats, form guide of key strikers as Madrid takes on Man City

The UEFA Champions League semifinal round begins on Tuesday, with reigning champion Real Madrid taking on Manchester City. Both teams with their in-form strikers, Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland, will be hoping to see them continue their goal-scoring run and give their team an advantage in the first leg.

Real Madrid has played the current Premier League toppers eight times with each side winning three of these encounters and drawing twice. The two teams faced each other in last year’s semifinal, which saw the 14-time champion scoring an extra-time winner and winning 6-5 to seal their position in the final.

Benzema scored 15 goals in the competition last season and has won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, and is among the all-time top goal scorers with 90 goals after Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (129) and Robert Lewandowski (91).

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner has landed himself on the scoresheet 21 times this season – 17 goals in the La Liga and four in the Champions League. Benzema, who netted the winning penalty in the previous fixture against City, has scored six goals in the seven times he has faced them.

Manchester City, which has recently been in winning form, will be looking to get one back on Madrid with its record-breaking striker, Haaland. The 22-year-old recently became the player with the most goals scored in a Premier League season after he scored 35 goals in 34 games.

Haaland has a staggering 51 goals to his name across all formats in the ongoing season, with 12 of those scored in the Champions League. He is only five goals short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in a single Champions League season – 17 for Real Madrid in 2013/14.

The Norwegian International is yet to play against Real Madrid in a competitive match – his only appearance against the side was in a pre-season friendly in 2019 when he played for RB Salzburg.

City, which is yet to lift the Champions League trophy, will be hoping to make it to the finish line with Haaland on their side.