Bayern Munich hammers Lazio in Champions League

Robert Lewandowski became the Champions League’s third top scorer of all time as Bayern Munich put one foot in the quarter-finals with a 4-1 thrashing of Lazio in their last-16 first leg in Rome on Tuesday.

The Polish striker pounced on a poorly judged back pass after nine minutes to steer in his 72nd goal in the competition.

In doing so, he surpassed former Real Madrid striker Raul in the competition scoring charts to reach a total only bettered by Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, with 134 goals, and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, with 119.

Bayern’s 17-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala doubled its advantage with a well-taken strike and Leroy Sane tapped in a third before the break.

A Francesco Acerbi own goal stretched the visitor’s advantage further early in the second half, but Joaquin Correa soon pulled one back for Lazio, whose unbeaten run in the competition came crashing to an end.

Number of Champions League games to reach 72 goals:



0⃣9⃣1⃣ Leo Messi

0⃣9⃣5⃣ Robert Lewandowski

1⃣0⃣9⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo #UCL pic.twitter.com/Vl7zBmyco1 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 23, 2021

It was an 18th consecutive match without defeat for Bayern in the Champions League, 17 of which have been victories, leaving the German champion in a dominant position ahead of the second leg in Munich on March 17.