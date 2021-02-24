Football Champions League Champions League Bayern Munich hammers Lazio in Champions League Robert Lewandowski became the Champions League’s third top scorer of all time as Bayern Munich beat Lazio 4-1 in Rome. Reuters ROME 24 February, 2021 09:39 IST Robert Lewandowski reacts after scoring against Lazio in the Champions League on Saturday. - AP Reuters ROME 24 February, 2021 09:39 IST Robert Lewandowski became the Champions League’s third top scorer of all time as Bayern Munich put one foot in the quarter-finals with a 4-1 thrashing of Lazio in their last-16 first leg in Rome on Tuesday.MATCH CENTREThe Polish striker pounced on a poorly judged back pass after nine minutes to steer in his 72nd goal in the competition.In doing so, he surpassed former Real Madrid striker Raul in the competition scoring charts to reach a total only bettered by Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, with 134 goals, and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, with 119.Bayern’s 17-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala doubled its advantage with a well-taken strike and Leroy Sane tapped in a third before the break.ALSO READ | Giroud helps Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid in Champions LeagueA Francesco Acerbi own goal stretched the visitor’s advantage further early in the second half, but Joaquin Correa soon pulled one back for Lazio, whose unbeaten run in the competition came crashing to an end. Number of Champions League games to reach 72 goals:0⃣9⃣1⃣ Leo Messi0⃣9⃣5⃣ Robert Lewandowski1⃣0⃣9⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo #UCL pic.twitter.com/Vl7zBmyco1— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 23, 2021 It was an 18th consecutive match without defeat for Bayern in the Champions League, 17 of which have been victories, leaving the German champion in a dominant position ahead of the second leg in Munich on March 17. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.