Watch - UCL final: Kevin de Bruyne's best moments vs Chelsea

Kevin de Bruyne has had another stellar season and is on the crusp of achieving a unique feat with Manchester City.

City could achieve a treble having won the Premier League and League Cup with a Champions League title when it faces Chelsea on Saturday. It could also become the first English team since Manchester United to win a league and Champions League double.

READ | Champions League final talking points: Guardiola vs Tuchel highlights summit clash

De Bruyne has been at the heart of City's success with 11 goals and 16 assists in 39 appearances.

The Belgian has the opportunity to get one over his former side in the process. Chelsea had brought de Bruyne in 2012 but was limited to just nine appearances in his only season before being sold to Wolfsburg.

City then signed de Bruyne in 2015 and he has since won three Premier League, an FA Cup and five League Cup titles.

He has also had success in his meetings against Chelsea in the past and will be keen to help his current side City claim the ultimate prize on Saturday.

Here are de Bruyne's best moments against Chelsea.