Man United, Bayern drawn in Group A of Champions League 2023-24

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich and Manchester United have been drawn in Group A of the Champions League 2023-24 season.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 22:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich applauds the fans at full-time following the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on August 27, 2023 in Munich, Germany.
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich applauds the fans at full-time following the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on August 27, 2023 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich applauds the fans at full-time following the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on August 27, 2023 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich and Premier League side Manchester United have been drawn in Group A of the Champions League 2023-24 season.

Also Read: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw LIVE updates

In the last campaign, Bayern was knocked out by eventual champion Manchester City in the quarterfinal with an aggregate score of 4-1, while Man United played in the Europa League, losing to eventual champion Sevilla in the quarterfinal with an aggregate score of 5-2.

They will be joined by FC Copenhagen of Denmark and Galatasaray of Turkey.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
