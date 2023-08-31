Man United, Bayern drawn in Group A of Champions League 2023-24

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich and Premier League side Manchester United have been drawn in Group A of the Champions League 2023-24 season.

Also Read: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw LIVE updates

In the last campaign, Bayern was knocked out by eventual champion Manchester City in the quarterfinal with an aggregate score of 4-1, while Man United played in the Europa League, losing to eventual champion Sevilla in the quarterfinal with an aggregate score of 5-2.

They will be joined by FC Copenhagen of Denmark and Galatasaray of Turkey.