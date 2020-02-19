Football Champions League Champions League Neymar criticises PSG over injury management After missing four matches, Neymar returned on Tuesday and scored for Paris Saint-Germain but he was not happy. Sacha Pisani 19 February, 2020 07:56 IST Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar - Bongarts Sacha Pisani 19 February, 2020 07:56 IST Neymar hit out at Paris Saint-Germain over the management of a rib injury after making his comeback in the Champions League.After missing four matches, Neymar returned on Tuesday and scored for PSG, which lost 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund in the opening leg of the last-16 clash.Neymar hurt his rib against Montpellier on February 1 and the Brazilian star was in doubt for the trip to Dortmund before returning for Thomas Tuchel's side.However, Neymar – who equalised in the 75th minute before two-goal hero Erling Haaland restored Dortmund's lead – was not happy post-match.READ| Haaland outshines Neymar in Dortmund's 2-1 win over PSG "It is hard after four games without playing. It was not my choice not to play, the club took this decision," Neymar said amid ongoing links of a possible move back to La Liga champion Barcelona."The club made this decision with the medical team. I wanted to play, I felt good."The club were afraid, and it is I who suffers from it."AS IT HAPPENEDIt has been another injury-interrupted season for Neymar, who reportedly tried to engineer a return to Barca at the start of the season, having left Camp Nou in a world-record €222million deal.Neymar has scored 13 goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances for leader PSG this term.The 28-year-old forward has netted 16 goals across all competitions. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos