FC Porto's Taremi bags UEFA’s 2020-21 Goal of the Season award; beats Insigne and Roofe

FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi clinched UEFA’s 2020-21 Goal of the Season award on Thursday for his outstanding bicycle kick against Chelsea in the Champions League.

The Iranian guided an unstoppable injury-time effort into the top corner from 12 yards to clinch a 1-0 quarter-final second-leg win away to the eventual winner, but it was not enough to prevent a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

Mehdi Taremi's sensational bicycle kick has been voted https://t.co/sQezPQoaea Goal of the Season! @FCPorto | @MehdiTaremi9 | #GoalOfTheSeason pic.twitter.com/sH6Xfn6uuC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 29, 2021

Taremi received almost 30% of more than 600,000 votes cast by the public on the UEFA website, with only goals from the UEFA club or international competitions qualifying.

Italy winger Lorenzo Insigne finished second for his curling strike against Belgium in the EURO 2020 quarter-finals.

Rangers' striker Kemar Roofe was third after scoring from the halfway line against Standard Liege in the Europa League.