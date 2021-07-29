Champions League

FC Porto's Taremi bags UEFA’s 2020-21 Goal of the Season award; beats Insigne and Roofe

Mehdi Taremi received almost 30% of more than 600,000 votes for his Champions League goal for FC Porto against Chelsea

Reuters
29 July, 2021 17:36 IST

Mehdi Taremi scoring for Porto against Chelsea with an acrobatic bicycle kick in the Champions League. Chelsea, however, progressed to win the competition this year.   -  REUTERS

Reuters
29 July, 2021 17:36 IST

FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi clinched UEFA’s 2020-21 Goal of the Season award on Thursday for his outstanding bicycle kick against Chelsea in the Champions League.

The Iranian guided an unstoppable injury-time effort into the top corner from 12 yards to clinch a 1-0 quarter-final second-leg win away to the eventual winner, but it was not enough to prevent a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

 

Taremi received almost 30% of more than 600,000 votes cast by the public on the UEFA website, with only goals from the UEFA club or international competitions qualifying.

Italy winger Lorenzo Insigne finished second for his curling strike against Belgium in the EURO 2020 quarter-finals.

Rangers' striker Kemar Roofe was third after scoring from the halfway line against Standard Liege in the Europa League.

Read more stories on Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App