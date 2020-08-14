Now we want more success, says Leipzig coach Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig's 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Thursday to reach the Champions League semifinals has wetted its appetite and now the Germans have set their sights on Paris St. Germain.

“It's normal that when you get to the next round, you want more. Tonight we're happy. Tomorrow we will start looking at Paris,” Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann told reporters. “That will be another difficult game, but we'll have a plan.”

“It is only normal that we want to reach the final now. That's clear. When we are there then we can talk again.”

Leipzig shocked the 2014 and 2016 Champions League runner-up Atletico to reach its first ever semifinal.

With two minutes of normal time remaining, United States midfielder Tyler Adams snatched victory with a deflected shot from outside the box after Atletico had cancelled out the German's lead.

“You try to train for things but my players did take very good decisions tonight throughout the game,” Nagelsmann said.

Leipzig, which knocked out Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16, faces the French champion on Aug 18.

“It was the team that eliminated Tottenham and now Atletico. It is a team sport and the boys were outstanding. We were the better team,” said Nagelsmann, at 33 the youngest coach to reach the last four of the competition.

“In the first half we were not very good in the final third of the pitch. But this young team showed no nerves,” he said.

“Now to recharge. The match that awaits us is another big game, an even bigger one. So the batteries recharge a bit faster.”