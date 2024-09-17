MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE streaming info: Champions League - Preview; Predicted XI; When, where to watch

Midfielders Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and defender Eder Militao are set to be available for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu despite Militao missing training as he required an extra day to recover fully.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 10:15 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe with coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe with coach Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe with coach Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expects to have several players back from injury ahead of its Champions League opener against German side VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Midfielders Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and defender Eder Militao are set to be available for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu despite Militao missing training as he required an extra day to recover fully.

Though Real would be without midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and former mainstays Nacho, Joselu, and now-retired midfielder Toni Kroos, Ancelotti said he was excited to start their title defence with ‘the best player in the world,’ Kylian Mbappe.”

All three European club competitions have been expanded to 36 teams this season and Ancelotti’s side will also be taking part in the expanded men’s 32-team Club World Cup, starting next June in the United States.

“For me this competition is very special, not only for the club. But it’s not just that, it’s the day-to-day work to get there,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“The (Champions League) will always be the same even if they change the format a little and (its relation with) Real Madrid, the same. This (year) is going to be another (chance) at history and I hope we can reach the final like last year.”

Madrid triumphed over German side Borussia Dortmund in last season’s final at Wembley, securing their sixth trophy in 11 years.

Predicted XI

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

Stuttgart: Nubel; Vagnoman, Chase, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Rieder; Demirovic, Undav

When and where will the Champions League match between Real Madrid vs Stuttgart kick-off?
The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Stuttgart will kick-off at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at the Santiago Bernabue Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Where can you watch the Champions League match between Real Madrid vs Stuttgart ?
The the Champions League match between Real Madrid vs Stuttgart match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

