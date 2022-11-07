The Champions League round of 16 draw will be held on Monday in Nyon at the house of European football after the 16 teams were finalised last week.

Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same countries cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season’s competition.

Group winners will play away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 14, 15 and 21, 22. March 7, 8 and 14, 15 are the date for the return legs.

PSG can possibly face one of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur and FC Porto in the last 16.

When is the UCL draw happening? The UCL draw will take place on November 7, 4.30 PM IST.

Where to watch UCL draw? The UCL draw is telecast live on Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 2 HD and can be streamed live on Sony LIV.