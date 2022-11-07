UEFA Champions League

UCL 2022-23 draw: Champions League draw round of 16, when, where to watch, streaming details

The UEFA Champions League draw will take place on Monday, November 7 in Nyon.

Team Sportstar
07 November, 2022 16:28 IST
File image of Champions League trophy.

File image of Champions League trophy. | Photo Credit: OZAN KOSE

The Champions League round of 16 draw will be held on Monday in Nyon at the house of European football after the 16 teams were finalised last week.

Champions League Round of 16 Draw Highlights: Liverpool faces Real Madrid in replay of final; Bayern plays PSG; Milan faces Spurs

Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same countries cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season’s competition.

Group winners will play away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 14, 15 and 21, 22. March 7, 8 and 14, 15 are the date for the return legs.

PSG can possibly face one of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur and FC Porto in the last 16.

When is the UCL draw happening?
The UCL draw will take place on November 7, 4.30 PM IST.
Where to watch UCL draw?
The UCL draw is telecast live on Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 2 HD and can be streamed live on Sony LIV.
Qualified teams (Group toppers first)
Group A - Napoli, Liverpool
Group B - FC Porto, Club Brugge
Group C - Bayern Munich, Inter Milan
Group D - Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt
Group E - Chelsea, AC Milan
Group F - Real Madrid, RB Leipzig
Group G - Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund
Group H - Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica

