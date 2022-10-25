RB Leipzig hosts defending champion Real Madrid in a Group F match in the UEFA Champions League at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Marco’s Rose RB Leipzig has won and lost two of its four matches in the group and has six points in the bag. It is second in the table, one point ahead of third-placed Shakhtar Donetsk.

The German team is unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, which includes a 3-3 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Marco Rose’s side opened their Group F campaign with back-to-back defeats to Shakhtar and Real Madrid, which made qualification to the knockouts a difficult prospect but it has responded well with consecutive wins against Celtic to move onto six points.

It plays Real Madrid, which has already qualified for the knockouts, picking up 10 points from its opening four matches.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid beat Celtic, Leipzig and Shakhtar in their opening three games in the section. However, it needed a last-minute equaliser from Antonio Rudiger against Shakhtar to clinch a point, which was enough to take the Spanish champion to the round of 16.

Head-to-head record

Real Madrid has faced RB Leipzig once in the Champions League, where the Los Blancos defeated the German side 2-0 with goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio.

Form Guide

Real Madrid is unbeaten in all competitions this season and has recently clinched a 3-1 win against Barcelona in La Liga. In its last league match, Madrid beat Sevila 3-1 with goals from Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde.

RB Leipzig last five matches

⦿ Augsburg 3-3 RB Lreipzig

Augsburg 3-3 RB Lreipzig ⦿ RB Leipzig 4-0 Hamburger SV

RB Leipzig 4-0 Hamburger SV ⦿ RB Leipzig 3-2 Hertha

RB Leipzig 3-2 Hertha ⦿ Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig

Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig ⦿ Mainz 1-1 RB Leipzig

Real Madrid last five matches

⦿ Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla

Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla ⦿ Elche 0-3 Real Madrid

Elche 0-3 Real Madrid ⦿ Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona

Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona ⦿ Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid ⦿ Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid

Predicted lineups

RB Leipzig: Blaswich (GK); Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; A Silva.

Real Madrid: Courtois (GK); Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius.