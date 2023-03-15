UEFA Champions League

FC Porto vs Inter Milan live score: FCP vs INT, Champions League round of 16 updates

FCP vs INT: Read the pre-match build-up and live updates of the Champions League round of 16 match between FC Porto and Inter Milan from Portugal.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 15 March, 2023 00:01 IST
Last Updated: 15 March, 2023 00:01 IST
Napoli returns to Champions League action this week well on track to have the standout season in European football and in the club’s entire history.

Napoli returns to Champions League action this week well on track to have the standout season in European football and in the club’s entire history. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FCP vs INT: Read the pre-match build-up and live updates of the Champions League round of 16 match between FC Porto and Inter Milan from Portugal.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between FC Porto and Inter Milan, being played at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto.

MATCH PREVIEW

Napoli returns to Champions League action this week well on track to have the standout season in European football and in the club’s entire history.

The quarterfinals of Europe’s marquee club competition finally beckon for Napoli, which has a 2-0 lead from the first leg before hosting Eintracht Frankfurt in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday.

Only three of the 12 teams left in the competition top their domestic leagues — Napoli, Bayern Munich and Benfica — and the 18-point lead in Serie A is by far the most dominant.

ALSO READ: Kvaratskhelia magic moves champions-elect Napoli 18 points clear

Real Madrid hosting Liverpool with a 5-2 lead is the glamor game of the four second legs remaining in the round of 16, though only Madrid of that storied pair has so much as a chance of a domestic league title.

Napoli is a lock to be Italian champion for just the third time in its history, the first since 1990, and the first time without having Maradona in the team.

Still, even with the Argentina icon, Napoli twice failed to get past the second round of the old European Cup after those 1987 and 1990 titles in Serie A.

Napoli also never advanced past the round of 16 stage in the Champions League era that began in 1992. That looks set to change Wednesday.

It is also a big step for Napoli’s veteran coach Luciano Spalletti, who has not taken a team to the Champions League quarterfinals since 2008 with Roma. This is Spalletti’s seventh try since then, though his first with Napoli after falling short with Roma, Zenit St. Petersburg and Inter Milan.

Inter, which has not been to the quarterfinals since going out at that stage as the defending champion in 2011, takes a 1-0 lead to Porto in a finely balanced game Tuesday.

Manchester City hosts Leipzig on Tuesday with the teams tied at 1-1.

When and where to watch FC Porto vs Inter Milan Champions League clash?
The Champions League clash, FC Porto vs Inter Milan, will be played at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto on March 15, 2023. The game is scheduled for 1:30 am kick-off.
How to watch FC Porto vs Inter Milan in the Champions League?
The UEFA Champions League round of 16-clash between FC Porto and Inter Milan will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network.
How to live stream Champions League round of 16 match, FC Porto vs Inter Milan?
The Champions League round of 16 clash, FC Porto vs Inter Milan, can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us