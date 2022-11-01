PREVIEW

It’s everything to play for in Group D, with just two points separating top-placed Tottenham and Marseille at the bottom. Those two teams face each other in France on Tuesday, while Sporting Lisbon hosts Eintracht Frankfurt.

A draw will be enough to see Tottenham qualify but all of the teams in the group know a win will ensure qualification.

Predicted 11 Marseille: Lopez, Balerdi, Mbemba, Kolasinac, Clauss, Veretout, Rongier, Guendouzi, Tavares, Payet, Sanchez Spurs: Lloris, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Bentancur, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Son, Perisic, Kane

When and where will Marseille vs Spurs be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Stade de Marseille in Marseille. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, on November 2.

When and where to watch Marseille vs Spurs?

All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Marseille vs Spurs?

The UCL match between Marseille vs Spurs will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.