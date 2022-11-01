UEFA Champions League

Marseille vs Spurs, Champions League: When and Where to watch, predicted XI, team news

Bottom-placed Marseille hosts group leader Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Tuesday with only two points separating the two sides.

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 11:47 IST
01 November, 2022 11:47 IST
Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris with teammates during training ahead of the Champions League clash against Marseille.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris with teammates during training ahead of the Champions League clash against Marseille. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bottom-placed Marseille hosts group leader Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Tuesday with only two points separating the two sides.

PREVIEW

It’s everything to play for in Group D, with just two points separating top-placed Tottenham and Marseille at the bottom. Those two teams face each other in France on Tuesday, while Sporting Lisbon hosts Eintracht Frankfurt.

A draw will be enough to see Tottenham qualify but all of the teams in the group know a win will ensure qualification.

Predicted 11
Marseille: Lopez, Balerdi, Mbemba, Kolasinac, Clauss, Veretout, Rongier, Guendouzi, Tavares, Payet, Sanchez
Spurs: Lloris, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Bentancur, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Son, Perisic, Kane

When and where will Marseille vs Spurs be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Stade de Marseille in Marseille. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, on November 2.

When and where to watch Marseille vs Spurs?

All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Marseille vs Spurs?

The UCL match between Marseille vs Spurs will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us