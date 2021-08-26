UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw HIGHLIGHTS: Group A the standout with Man City, PSG, Leipzig and Brugge

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw being held at Istanbul, Turkey.

10:54 pm- UEFA Men's Player of the Year award!!!

Jorginho wins the UEFA Men's player of the Year award for an outstanding campaign. A Champions League with Chelsea and the Euro with Italy.

10:52 pm- UEFA Women's Player of the Year award!!!

Alexia Putellas of Barcelona wins the Women's Player of the Year award for an outstanding season.

10:48 pm- UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award!!!

Thomas Tuchel wins 2020/21 UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award for his champions league winning campaign with Chelsea

10:47 pm- UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award!!!

Lluís Cortés wins 2020/21 UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award for his success with Barcelona!!

10:47 pm- Time for the final awards of the evening!!!

DRAW CONCLUDES!!!!

Full UEFA #ChampionsLeague group draws



10:37 pm- DRAW RESUMES!!! (POT 4)

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atlético, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting CP, Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shaktar, Sheriff

Group E: Bayern, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, BSC Young Boys

Group G: LOSC, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo

10:35 pm- AWARD: UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season Winners- Men and Women!!!!

Erling Haaland of Dortmund and Jenni Hermoso of Barcelona clinch the UEFA Champions League Men and Women Forward of the Season award respectively.

10:25 pm- DRAW RESUMES!!! (POT 3)

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig

Group B: Atlético, Liverpool, Porto

Group C: Sporting CP, Dortmund, Ajax

Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shaktar

Group E: Bayern, Barcelona, Benfica

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta

Group G: LOSC, Sevilla, Salzburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Benfica

10:23 pm- AWARD: UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season Winners- Men and Women!!!!

N'Golo Kante of Chelsea and Alexia Putellas of Barcelona clinch the UEFA Champions League Men and Women Midfielder of the Season award respectively.

10:15 pm- DRAW RESUMES!! (POT 2)

Group A: Manchester City, Paris

Group B: Atlético, Liverpool

Group C: Sporting CP, Dortmund

Group D: Inter, Real Madrid

Group E: Bayern, Barcelona

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United

Group G: LOSC, Sevilla

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus

10:12 pm- AWARD: UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season Winners- Men and Women!!!!

Ruben Dias of Manchester City and Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain) clinch the UEFA Champions League Men and Women Defender of the Season award respectively.

10:08 pm- DRAW BEGINS!!!! (POT 1)

Group A- Manchester City

Group B- Atletico Madrid

Group C- Sporting CP

Group D- Inter Milan

Group E- Bayern Munich

Group F- Villarreal (Europa League 2020-21 champion)

Group G- Lille

Group F- Chelsea (Champions League 2020-21 champion)

10:02 pm- HOW THE DRAW WORKS!!!

The teams will be selected from four seeding pots.

Pot 1 consists of holders Chelsea, UEFA Europa League winners Villarreal and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2020/21 titles; Pots 2 to 4 were determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team will be drawn into a group along with a side from their own association.

The top two teams in each section advance to the round of 16, whilst those finishing third in each group transfer into the UEFA Europa League knockout stage, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for spots in the last 16.

(Via UEFA)

9:58 pm- AWARD: UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season Winners- Men and Women!!!!

Edouard Mendy of Chelsea and Sandra Panos of Barcelona clinch the UEFA Champions League Men and Women Goalkeeper of the Season award respectively.

9:53 pm- Ivanovic's 2012 Chelsea teammate Michael Essien joins him on stage.

9:51 pm- Former UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea, Branislav Ivanović is on stage now. He will assist with the draw.

9:49 pm- The audience gives a standing ovation to the medical personnel.

9:45 pm- The members of the on-site medical team, the UEFA Venue Medical Officers and the Danish national medical team, on stage right now receiving the well-deserved President's Award from Aleksander Ceferin. What an inspirational show of teamwork. A big thank you to them.

9:40 pm- A video showing personal insights from the medical team and captain Simon Kjaer on how they dealt with the situation.

9:36 pm- UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on stage to present the UEFA President's Award. As announced earlier, its Denmark captain, Simon Kjaer and the entire medical team, who tended to Christian Eriksen after his collapse at the Denmark vs Finland game at Euro 2020

9:33 pm- The ceremony begins with a preview of last season.

9:30 pm- AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!! LETS SEE WHAT WE HAVE IN STORE!!

9:15 pm- Know your potential award winners

Men's Player of the Year: Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante

Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante Women's Player of the Year: Jenni Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas

Jenni Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas Men's Coach of the Year: Josep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Thomas Tuchel

Josep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Thomas Tuchel Women's Coach of the Year: Lluís Cortés, Peter Gerhardsson and Emma Hayes UEFA Champions League Positional award nominees- Men Goalkeeper of the Season: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Ederson (Manchester City), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) Defender of the Season: César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) Midfielder of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Jorginho (Chelsea), N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) Forward of the Season: Erling Haaland (Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) UEFA Champions League Positional award nominees- Women Goalkeeper of the Season: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain), Sandra Paños (Barcelona) Defender of the Season: Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Mapi Léon (Barcelona), Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain) Midfielder of the Season: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Ji So-yun (Chelsea), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Forward of the Season: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

How many teams are involved in the UEFA Champions League group stage draw?

A total of 32 teams are involved in the draw. Twenty six teams have acquired direct qualification, with the final six berths being decided via the playoffs.

Country-wise breakdown of the teams

Country Teams England Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea Spain Atletico, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal Italy Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus Germany Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, VfL Wolfsburg France LOSC Lille, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Portugal Sporting CP, FC Porto, S.L Benfica Netherlands Ajax Russia FC Zenit Austria FC Red Bull Salzburg Belgium Club Brugge Ukraine Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk Turkey Besiktas J.K. Switzerland BSC Young Boys Sweden Malmo FC Moldova FC Sheriff Tiraspol

How does the UEFA Champions League group stage draw work?

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2020/21 continental titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.

In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the case of associations with four (or more) representatives, two pairings will be made. These pairings are to be based on TV audiences and will be confirmed ahead of the draw ceremony.

----VIA UEFA---

Here's a look at the four pots

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 1. Chelsea (ENG)

2. Villarreal (ESP)

3. Bayern (GER)

4. Manchester City (ENG)

5. Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

6. Inter Milan (ITA)

7. Sporting CP (POR)

8. LOSC Lille (FRA) 9. Real Madrid (ESP)

10. Barcelona (ESP)

11. Juventus (ITA)

12. Manchester United (ENG)

13. Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

14. Liverpool (ENG)

15. Sevilla (ESP)

16. Borussia Dortmund (GER)﻿ 17. Porto (POR)

18. Ajax (NED)

19. Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

20. Leipzig (GER)

21. Salzburg (AUT)

22. Benfica (POR)

23. Atalanta (ITA)

24. Zenit (RUS) 25. Beşiktaş (TUR)

26. Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

27. Club Brugge (BEL)

28. Young Boys (SUI)

29. AC Milan (ITA)

30. Malmö (SWE)

31. Wolfsburg (GER)

32. Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

When will the UEFA Champions League start?

The Champions League group stage matches will kick off on September 14 and 15, with the final being held in Saint Petersburg, Russia on May 28 next year.

Where can you watch the UEFA Champions League draw?