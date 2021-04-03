Verratti tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Bayern-PSG clash

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is set to miss Paris St Germain's Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Bayern Munich after the French champion said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"He will isolate and is being submitted to the appropriate health protocol," PSG wrote on Twitter.

In France, a positive test for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 symptoms triggers a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

PSG faces Bayern on Tuesday, four days after taking on Lille in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash, for which Verratti had already been ruled out after sustaining a thigh injury while on recent international duty.