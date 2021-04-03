Champions League

Verratti tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Bayern-PSG clash

The midfielder will need to quarantine for a period of 10 days and will therefore miss Wednesday's match in Germany, having already been ruled out of Sunday's Ligue 1 top-of-the-table clash against Lille.

Reuters
03 April, 2021 10:13 IST

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.   -  Getty Images

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is set to miss Paris St Germain's Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Bayern Munich after the French champion said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"He will isolate and is being submitted to the appropriate health protocol," PSG wrote on Twitter.

In France, a positive test for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 symptoms triggers a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

PSG faces Bayern on Tuesday, four days after taking on Lille in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash, for which Verratti had already been ruled out after sustaining a thigh injury while on recent international duty.