Verratti tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Bayern-PSG clash The midfielder will need to quarantine for a period of 10 days and will therefore miss Wednesday's match in Germany, having already been ruled out of Sunday's Ligue 1 top-of-the-table clash against Lille. Reuters 03 April, 2021 10:13 IST PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. - Getty Images Reuters 03 April, 2021 10:13 IST Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is set to miss Paris St Germain's Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Bayern Munich after the French champion said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday."He will isolate and is being submitted to the appropriate health protocol," PSG wrote on Twitter. In France, a positive test for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 symptoms triggers a mandatory 10-day quarantine. PSG faces Bayern on Tuesday, four days after taking on Lille in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash, for which Verratti had already been ruled out after sustaining a thigh injury while on recent international duty.