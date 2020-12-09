Champions League: Dortmund clinches top spot with 2-1 win at Zenit

Borussia Dortmund struck twice in the space of 11 second-half minutes to seal a 2-1 victory at Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday and clinch top spot in Group F.

The victory took Dortmund to 13 points from six games, with Lazio taking second spot on 10 after a 2-2 draw with 10-man Club Brugge, which finished third.

Dortmund signalled its intent early on with a sustained spell of pressure but the host drew first blood when Argentine winger Sebastian Driussi's deflected shot ended up in the back of the net after wrongfooting keeper Marwin Hitz.

Moukoko becomes youngest UCL player The game also witnessed a slice of history, with Dortmund's 16-year-old (16y 18d) striker Youssoufa Moukoko becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in a Champions League match when he replaced Felix Passlack in the second half. Nigeria's Celestine Babayaro held the previous record, having played at the age of 16 and 87 days in 1994 in Anderlecht's 1-1 draw against Steaua Bucharest. The Cameroon-born Moukoko, on November 21, became the youngest player to feature in a Bundesliga match aged 16 and a day. Youssoufa Moukoko - Getty Images His sensational progress through the youth teams in recent seasons has shown him to be one of the biggest talents of his generation. Moukoko is already a Germany youth international with the Under-20s and regularly played above his age group throughout his youth career at Dortmund, scoring 141 goals in 81 games for the Under-17 and Under-19 teams. In the current Under-19 season alone he has netted 10 times in three appearances.

Zenit looked to have doubled its lead 17 minutes later but Sardar Azmoun's effort was ruled out for offside. Dortmund nearly found the equaliser on the stroke of halftime through Marco Reus but the German's curling effort cannoned off the crossbar.

Full back Lukasz Piszczek drew Dortmund level in the 68th minute after a goalmouth scramble before Axel Witsel's powerful left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area put Lucien Favre's men in the lead.

The Russian side threw bodies forward in search of a late equaliser but Dortmund held firm to seal the victory.