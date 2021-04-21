Watford on the brink of promotion after beating Norwich

Watford put Norwich City's Championship title celebrations on hold after a 1-0 away win that left it on the brink of automatic promotion to the Premier League on Tuesday.

Dan Gosling's 57th-minute goal earned the visitors the points to put Watford nine points clear of third-placed Swansea with three games remaining and a massively better goal difference.

Already-promoted Norwich has 90 points to Watford's 85 with Swansea, who lost 1-0 to Queens Park Rangers at the Liberty Stadium, on 76 with three games remaining.

RELATED|Man United chief Woodward to step down at end of 2021

Lyndon Dykes scored in the 89th minute with his sixth goal in seven games to send QPR eighth.

Fourth-placed Brentford's slim automatic promotion hopes were all but dashed as it was held to a 1-1 home draw by Cardiff City to continue its slump in form.

The Bees, which suffered a late-season collapse before losing to Fulham in the playoff final last season, have 75 points with four games to play, with Bournemouth on 74 and Barnsley on 71.

RELATED|Chelsea held to 0-0 draw by Brighton amid Super League drama

At the bottom, last-but-one Sheffield Wednesday staved off relegation for another day after beating Blackburn 1-0 while Wayne Rooney's Derby County remained in danger after a 3-0 hammering at Preston.

Derby is on the edge of the drop zone, four points clear of Rotherham United -- which has three games in hand -- and Wednesday, whose hopes was kept alive by Josh Windass's deflected winner.

Wycombe Wanderers is bottom, five points behind Wednesday.