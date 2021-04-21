Football Football Watford on the brink of promotion after beating Norwich Dan Gosling's 57th-minute goal earned the visitors the points to put Watford nine points clear of third-placed Swansea with three games remaining. Reuters 21 April, 2021 11:43 IST Already-promoted Norwich has 90 points to Watford's 85 with Swansea, who lost 1-0 to Queens Park Rangers at the Liberty Stadium, on 76 with three games remaining.(Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters 21 April, 2021 11:43 IST Watford put Norwich City's Championship title celebrations on hold after a 1-0 away win that left it on the brink of automatic promotion to the Premier League on Tuesday.Dan Gosling's 57th-minute goal earned the visitors the points to put Watford nine points clear of third-placed Swansea with three games remaining and a massively better goal difference.Already-promoted Norwich has 90 points to Watford's 85 with Swansea, who lost 1-0 to Queens Park Rangers at the Liberty Stadium, on 76 with three games remaining.RELATED|Man United chief Woodward to step down at end of 2021Lyndon Dykes scored in the 89th minute with his sixth goal in seven games to send QPR eighth.Fourth-placed Brentford's slim automatic promotion hopes were all but dashed as it was held to a 1-1 home draw by Cardiff City to continue its slump in form.The Bees, which suffered a late-season collapse before losing to Fulham in the playoff final last season, have 75 points with four games to play, with Bournemouth on 74 and Barnsley on 71.RELATED|Chelsea held to 0-0 draw by Brighton amid Super League dramaAt the bottom, last-but-one Sheffield Wednesday staved off relegation for another day after beating Blackburn 1-0 while Wayne Rooney's Derby County remained in danger after a 3-0 hammering at Preston.Derby is on the edge of the drop zone, four points clear of Rotherham United -- which has three games in hand -- and Wednesday, whose hopes was kept alive by Josh Windass's deflected winner.Wycombe Wanderers is bottom, five points behind Wednesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.