Chelsea beats City, Arsenal on top of Women's Super League standings

England international Fran Kirby scored a goal and assisted another as defending champion Chelsea eased to a 3-1 home win over title rival Manchester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

Norway's Maren Mjelde put the home side ahead with a penalty in the 36th minute, and Kirby set up striker Sam Kerr with an excellent first-time ball for the second in the 57th minute.

Chloe Kelly pulled one back for City from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute but Kirby latched on to a long ball six minutes later for a breakaway goal that made it 3-1.

The win leaves Chelsea third in the standings with 10 points from four games, while City is fifth on seven points after a disappointing start.

Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing of Brighton and Hove Albion meant it returned to the summit on Sunday with 12 points from its four games, while Manchester United, which led briefly after a 1-0 over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, is fourth.

Unbeaten Everton conceded its first league goal of the season in a 3-1 over West Ham United as it went into second place on goal difference behind Arsenal. Birmingham City got its first win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory at Reading.