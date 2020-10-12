Football Football Chelsea beats City, Arsenal on top of Women's Super League standings Arsenal thrashed Brighton and Hove Albion 5-0 to move to the top of Women's Super League standings, while Chelsea beat rival Manchester City 3-1. Reuters 12 October, 2020 00:04 IST Chelsea's players celebrate a goal during their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday. - Twitter @ChelseaFCW Reuters 12 October, 2020 00:04 IST England international Fran Kirby scored a goal and assisted another as defending champion Chelsea eased to a 3-1 home win over title rival Manchester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday.Norway's Maren Mjelde put the home side ahead with a penalty in the 36th minute, and Kirby set up striker Sam Kerr with an excellent first-time ball for the second in the 57th minute.RELATED| Aston Villa's next two WSL games called off after positive COVID-19 test Chloe Kelly pulled one back for City from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute but Kirby latched on to a long ball six minutes later for a breakaway goal that made it 3-1.The win leaves Chelsea third in the standings with 10 points from four games, while City is fifth on seven points after a disappointing start. Four games. Four wins. @BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/4U4Of8447e— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 11, 2020 Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing of Brighton and Hove Albion meant it returned to the summit on Sunday with 12 points from its four games, while Manchester United, which led briefly after a 1-0 over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, is fourth.RELATED| Man United recruit Heath eager to play at Old Trafford again Unbeaten Everton conceded its first league goal of the season in a 3-1 over West Ham United as it went into second place on goal difference behind Arsenal. Birmingham City got its first win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory at Reading. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos