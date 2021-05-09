Football Football Chelsea beats Reading to clinch Women's Super League title on final day It is a fourth league title for Chelsea, which now has one more than Arsenal since the first WSL season in 2011. AP LONDON 09 May, 2021 21:31 IST Magdalena Eriksson and Millie Bright of Chelsea lift the Barclays FA Women's Super League Trophy as their team mates celebrate after the Women's Super League match between Chelsea Women and Reading Women. - GETTY IMAGES AP LONDON 09 May, 2021 21:31 IST Chelsea retained the Women's Super League title and became the all-time record champion in the English game by beating Manchester City to first place on Sunday. Back-to-back champions Record-setting fourth #BarclaysFAWSL title Congratulations, @ChelseaFCW! pic.twitter.com/TMncAwNM76— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) May 9, 2021 Chelsea was a 5-0 winner at home to Reading and finished two points ahead of City, which won its final game — 1-0 at West Ham — but also needed Chelsea to lose to stand a chance of jumping into first. Barcelona women crowned Spanish champions again It is a fourth league title for Chelsea, which now has one more than Arsenal since the first WSL season in 2011.Chelsea is on for a quadruple this season, having previously won the League Cup. It plays Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on May 16 and is into the last 16 of the Women’s FA Cup.Full time scoresArsenal 0-0 Aston VillaBirmingham 0-1 TottenhamBrighton 3-1 Bristol CityChelsea 5-0 ReadingMan Utd 2-0 EvertonWest Ham 0-1 Man City Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.