Chelsea beats Reading to clinch Women's Super League title on final day

It is a fourth league title for Chelsea, which now has one more than Arsenal since the first WSL season in 2011.

LONDON 09 May, 2021 21:31 IST

Magdalena Eriksson and Millie Bright of Chelsea lift the Barclays FA Women's Super League Trophy as their team mates celebrate after the Women's Super League match between Chelsea Women and Reading Women.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea retained the Women's Super League title and became the all-time record champion in the English game by beating Manchester City to first place on Sunday.

 

Chelsea was a 5-0 winner at home to Reading and finished two points ahead of City, which won its final game — 1-0 at West Ham — but also needed Chelsea to lose to stand a chance of jumping into first.

Chelsea is on for a quadruple this season, having previously won the League Cup. It plays Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on May 16 and is into the last 16 of the Women’s FA Cup.

Full time scores

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Birmingham 0-1 Tottenham

Brighton 3-1 Bristol City

Chelsea 5-0 Reading

Man Utd 2-0 Everton

West Ham 0-1 Man City