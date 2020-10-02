Chelsea considering loan options for trio, says Lampard

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori may be sent out on loan as the Premier League club looks to trim the squad before the transfer window shuts on Monday, manager Frank Lampard has said.

Chelsea has spent over 200 million pounds ($258.54 million) on a major rebuild and although Lampard did not want to discuss transfer speculation he said the club had a “big squad”.

“With every player in the squad, if the situation is a loan, you have to consider what is the best for the player and best for the club first and foremost,” he told reporters ahead of Saturday's match at home to Crystal Palace.

“With those three players I would take those things into consideration, but I haven't got an answer for you. I have a good relationship with them all but that's one we will approach player-by-player in the coming days.

“Once the window shuts every player that is here will be used because there is a long season and a lot of competitions coming up. We will know more on Monday.”

Lampard confirmed that United States winger Christian Pulisic was back in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury which has kept him out since the FA Cup final in August but the team's new Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech was still not ready.

“Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow,” Lampard said. “He won't start, it's great to have him back.

“I think they will all bring the best out of each other. It's a shame we haven't had them. Hakim will bring something completely different for us.

“I'm very excited to have them fit. I have a clear idea of where I want them to play.”