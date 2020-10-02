Football Football Man City seals Women's FA Cup final spot with 2-1 win over Arsenal Sam Mewis scores her first Manchester City goal, netting the winner in the 41st minute. AP 02 October, 2020 09:40 IST Manchester City's Sam Mewis (left) celebrates with team-mate Ellen White after scoring her team's second goal. - AP AP 02 October, 2020 09:40 IST American midfielder Sam Mewis scored her first Manchester City goal to send her new team into the Women’s FA Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Thursday.ALSO READ | Arsenal edges past Liverpool on penaltiesAfter Jordan Nobbs cancelled out City captain Steph Houghton’s opener from a free kick, Mewis netted the winner in the 41st minute.Chloe Kelly’s cross from the right found Ellen White, who managed to scramble the ball back for the unmarked Mewis to strike into the net.Debut for LavelleFellow American World Cup winner Rose Lavelle made her City debut as a second-half substitute. "I practiced them yesterday & they were awful, that was just a lucky one" Not sure we believe that, @stephhoughton2 #WomensFACup #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/YaHOOjKqQo— Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) October 1, 2020 City will play Everton on October 31 at Wembley Stadium in a final that was originally due to be played in May before the pandemic disruption.Mewis joined City from the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos