Chelsea and Shakhtar close to agreeing Mudryk deal

Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk are close to an agreement over the transfer of Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk to the Premier League team, both clubs said on Saturday.

According to British media, the deal will be worth 85 million pounds ($103.92 million), with the 22-year-old Mudryk set to sign a seven-and-a-half year contract.

Shakhtar said the clubs were very close to tying up a deal.

“Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs then the Ukrainian international, who can operate as a winger or a forward, will discuss personal terms with the Blues ahead of a permanent transfer,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Mudryk, who has played just 65 club games across his career to date and had earlier linked with a move to Arsenal, was named Shakhtar’s player of the year on Saturday.

Mudryk was on his way to London for a medical on Saturday, Sky Sports reported.