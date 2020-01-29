Football

China women's football team quarantined in Australia over virus fears: reports

It's a precautionary measure, according to Queensland state chief health officer Jeannette Young.

29 January, 2020 17:30 IST

The Chinese women's team is in Australia to play an Olympic qualifying competition. - GETTY IMAGES (REPRESENTATIVE)

China's women's football team has been placed in quarantine in a Brisbane hotel after arriving for an Olympic qualifying competition over concerns about the deadly coronavirus, reports said on Wednesday.

Queensland state chief health officer Jeannette Young said no one from the group had shown any symptoms and it was a precautionary measure.

“They've been extremely cooperative, as has the Chinese consulate,” she was quoted as saying by broadcaster ABC.

