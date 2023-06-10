Magazine

Former South Africa coach Clive Barker dies

The 78-year-old Barker was coach of the South African side that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in the country’s first participation in the tournament.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 15:43 IST , CAPE TOWN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Clive Barker had a 40-year career coaching numerous clubs in the top flight of South African football.
FILE PHOTO: Clive Barker had a 40-year career coaching numerous clubs in the top flight of South African football. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Clive Barker had a 40-year career coaching numerous clubs in the top flight of South African football. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Clive Barker, the charismatic coach who ensured success for South Africa at the Africa Cup of Nations and got it into its first World Cup finals, died on Saturday, a family statement said.

The 78-year-old Barker was coach of the South African side that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in the country’s first participation in the tournament.

Chennaiyin FC part ways with head coach Thomas Brdaric

He also oversaw the side’s qualification for the World Cup in France two years later, although he was sacked six months before the finals kicked off.

Barker defied apartheid regulations in the 1970s to coach teams in South Africa’s black townships and had a 40-year career coaching numerous clubs in the top flight of South African football, winning the league three times.

Related Topics

Clive Barker /

African Cup of Nations /

South Africa

