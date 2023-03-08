Football

Club Brugge sacks Scott Parker after just 12 games

Parker had been appointed to the role on December 31 after the sacking of coach Carl Hoefkens.

Team Sportstar
08 March, 2023 22:05 IST
08 March, 2023 22:05 IST
Club Brugge’s coach Scott Parker during the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Club Brugge.

Club Brugge’s coach Scott Parker during the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Club Brugge. | Photo Credit: AFP

Parker had been appointed to the role on December 31 after the sacking of coach Carl Hoefkens.

Belgium’s Club Brugge sacked manager Scott Parker after just 12 games in-charge, the side confirmed on its social media handle on Wednesday.

“Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Brugge,” the statement said.

Parker had been appointed to the role on December 31 after the sacking of former coach Carl Hoefkens.

Parker, who had earlier managed Fulham and led it to a promotion to the Premier League, could win just two games at Club Brugge, drawing six and losing four matches.

Under his tenure, the side was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, losing 1-7 to Benfica in the round of 16. This was the Belgina outfit’s first outing in the Champions League knockouts. It had become only the second Belgian side, after Genk in 2015/16 to advance to the last 16 of the competition.

In the Belgian league, the club sits in fourth place with 46 points, 11 adrift of third-placed Antwerp.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us