Belgium’s Club Brugge sacked manager Scott Parker after just 12 games in-charge, the side confirmed on its social media handle on Wednesday.

“Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Brugge,” the statement said.

Parker had been appointed to the role on December 31 after the sacking of former coach Carl Hoefkens.

Parker, who had earlier managed Fulham and led it to a promotion to the Premier League, could win just two games at Club Brugge, drawing six and losing four matches.

Under his tenure, the side was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, losing 1-7 to Benfica in the round of 16. This was the Belgina outfit’s first outing in the Champions League knockouts. It had become only the second Belgian side, after Genk in 2015/16 to advance to the last 16 of the competition.

In the Belgian league, the club sits in fourth place with 46 points, 11 adrift of third-placed Antwerp.