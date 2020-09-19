Football Football COVID-19: Colombia football match suspended Seven players and six of the coaching staff of Tolima tested positive for COVID-19, according to Colombia's football association. Reuters BOGOTA 19 September, 2020 10:08 IST Tolima had arrived in Medellin to compete against Nacional at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. - Reuters (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Reuters BOGOTA 19 September, 2020 10:08 IST A match planned to kick off Colombia's football league has been postponed after seven players and six of the coaching staff of one of the teams tested positive for coronavirus, Colombia's football association said on Friday.Players and coaching staff from football club Tolima, which leads the Colombian league with 16 points from eight matches, tested positive for the virus. The team had already arrived in Medellin to compete against rival team Nacional at the Atanasio Girardot stadium on Friday night.“This is not the best way to start the league,” the president of Colombia's football association (DIMAYOR), Fernando Jaramillo, said in a virtual press conference.‘This is not the best way to start the league.’While those players and members of the technical team who tested positive did not travel to Medellin, the Ministry of Health raised concerns other football players and people from Tolima could have been infected, despite testing negative for coronavirus.“We knew this could happen but despite this, we are going to move forward,” Jaramillo said. “The priority is the health of everyone who is involved in the league, which is why we decided to postpone this match.”ALSO READ | Nomads 'had to turn blind eye' to ill players - managerThe Colombian football championship, which was suspended in March, will be played behind closed doors and without fans present, in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.Almost 744,000 have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Andean country, while more than 23,000 have died.Other matches planned for this weekend will continue as planned, Jaramillo said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos