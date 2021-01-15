Football Football Rescheduled CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying tournament set for March The CONCACAF men’s qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics will be played from March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Reuters 15 January, 2021 09:43 IST The competition had been originally scheduled for March last year. - REUTERS (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Reuters 15 January, 2021 09:43 IST The CONCACAF men’s qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics will be played from March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, the governing body for football in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Thursday.The competition had been originally scheduled for March last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The eight participating nations were drawn into two groups of four with Mexico and Honduras the two seeded teams.ALSO READ | US Soccer no longer managing NWSL - Commissioner BairdGroup A will be comprised of Mexico, United States, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic while Group B will include Honduras, Canada, El Salvador and Haiti.Groups will play a round-robin with the top two teams in each advancing to the semifinals.The semifinal winners will earn spots at the Tokyo Games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos