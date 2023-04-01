Football

It would be a mistake not to stage 2030 World Cup in South America: CONMEBOL

With the slogan “Juntos” (together) and the promise of a “Centenary Cup”, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez called on FIFA to award the World Cup to the continent where it began.

Reuters
01 April, 2023 10:53 IST
01 April, 2023 10:53 IST
CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez delivers a keynote speech during the congress in Luque, Paraguay, on March 31, 2023. 

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez delivers a keynote speech during the congress in Luque, Paraguay, on March 31, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

With the slogan “Juntos” (together) and the promise of a “Centenary Cup”, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez called on FIFA to award the World Cup to the continent where it began.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) believes FIFA would be making a mistake to not award the 2030 World Cup to a joint bid from Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile, the regional governing body said at its 76th Congress on Friday.

With the slogan “Juntos” (together) and the promise of a “Centenary Cup”, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez called on FIFA to award the World Cup to the continent where it began.

Also Read
Moroccan player Kiyine involved in car crash in Belgium

“Let’s not make the mistake that the Olympic Games made of not giving Athens the 1996 venue. We have to have the Centenary World Cup here, to honour history,” he said.

“(FIFA President Gianni) Infantino I want to appeal to you to find a way to celebrate 100 years of the World Cup in South America. It’s not the 2030 Cup, it’s the Centenary Cup,” Dominguez added.

Also Read | Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes rewards fan who messaged him for 300 days

The joint bid of the South American countries aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup after the first tournament was held in Uruguay in 1930.

Morocco announced earlier this month that it will join Spain and Portugal in three-way bid to stage the 2030 World Cup.

FIFA evaluates the bids and makes a shortlist of candidates before the hosts are chosen in a members’ vote at its Congress.

FIFA said the vote will likely be in September 2024.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us