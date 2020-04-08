Football Football Switzerland players, coach decline payments worth 1 million dollars The players and coach on Switzerland’s national football team have declined to take payment of nearly $1.03 million that were due from their federation. AP 08 April, 2020 21:52 IST Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner (in picture) said the players "wanted to set an example and show solidarity" amid the pandemic. - Getty Images AP 08 April, 2020 21:52 IST The players and coach on Switzerland’s national football team have declined to take more than 1 million Swiss francs ($1.03 million) of payments that were due from their federation in 2020.The team was scheduled to play in the now-postponed European Championship in June and had two games in Qatar canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.READ | Barcelona slashes staggering wage bill to survive lockdown The shutdown of games has cost the Swiss soccer body millions of dollars.Federation chairman Dominique Blanc says it’s a magnificent gesture from the players.Blanc tested positive for the virus three weeks ago.Team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner says "we wanted to set an example and show solidarity.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos