Coronavirus: UEFA releases €236.5m to aid member associations

UEFA has released €236.5 million to help its 55 member associations to meet the challenges of COVID-19 in their respective countries.

The funding is usually distributed to the national associations to cover running costs and to help develop targeted areas of domestic football. However, UEFA has decided to allow each association to set its own priorities due to the adverse impact of the pandemic on football at all levels.

With football revenues taking a massive hit due to the suspension of leagues across Europe, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said that each association will receive €4.3 million to repair losses.

"Our sport is facing an unprecedented challenge brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. UEFA wants to help its members to respond in ways that are appropriate to their specific circumstances. As a result, we have agreed that up to €4.3m per association, paid for the remainder of this season and next, as well as part of the investment funding, can be used as our members see fit to rebuild the football community.

“I believe this is a responsible decision to help as much as we can; and I am proud of the unity that football is showing throughout this crisis."

"Without doubt, football will be at the heart of life returning to normal. When that time comes, football must be ready to answer that call," he added.