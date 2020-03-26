Coronavirus: Real Madrid's Bernabeu to store medical equipment

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium will store medical equipment to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, the club have announced.

Elite sport has been suspended worldwide in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

La Liga was halted when Madrid went into quarantine earlier this month after a player on the club's basketball team tested positive.

There are over 56,000 confirmed cases in Spain, with more than 4,000 deaths, but Madrid is aiding the response.

The 13-time European champion is working with the country's National Sports Council to "supply and distribute strategic medical supplies", a statement read.

The 81,000-seater Bernabeu will provide a space to store donated medical supplies, while Madrid is facilitating donations to the Ministry of Health.

"All of the stored supplies will be passed on to the Spanish health authorities, under the authority of the Spanish government, so that the resources, so necessary in the current health emergency situation, are employed in the best and most efficient manner," Madrid said.