Football

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr: All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League match featuring Cristiano Ronaldo.

Team Sportstar
09 February, 2023 19:21 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr last week, converting a penalty against Al Fateh, and helped secure a 2-2 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr last week, converting a penalty against Al Fateh, and helped secure a 2-2 draw. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will take on Al Wehda on Thursday in the Saudi Pro League with Portuguese star on the cusp of achieving yet another feat.

Ronaldo scored his maiden goal in an Al Nassr shirt against Al Fateh last week, which took his overall league goals tally to 499. Another one today and he’ll hit the 500 mark, pipping his arch nemesis Lionel Messi, who sits at 496.

Al Nassr, however, could only secure a draw against Fateh and dropped two points. This saw Al Ittihad attain parity with Nassr at 34 points from 15 games.

Rudi Garcia’s side is still top of the points table but only on goal difference and the French manager would want his side to pull out a comprehensive win against a struggling Al Wehda.

Wehda is currently 13th in the league, having secured just 15 points and four wins.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 21 | Al Nassr: 14 | Al Wehda: 3 | Draw: 4

Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr?
The Al Wehda vs Al Nassr match will not be available on television. However, the match can be live streamed on Sony Liv in India.
What time does Al Wehda vs Al Nassr match begin?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda vs Al Nassr will begin at  11:00 PM IST.
Where is the Al Wehda vs Al Nassr match happening?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda and Al Nassr will be played at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

