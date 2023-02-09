Al Wehda vs Al Nassr, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will take on Al Wehda on Thursday in the Saudi Pro League with Portuguese star on the cusp of achieving yet another feat.

Ronaldo scored his maiden goal in an Al Nassr shirt against Al Fateh last week, which took his overall league goals tally to 499. Another one today and he’ll hit the 500 mark, pipping his arch nemesis Lionel Messi, who sits at 496.

Al Nassr, however, could only secure a draw against Fateh and dropped two points. This saw Al Ittihad attain parity with Nassr at 34 points from 15 games.

Rudi Garcia’s side is still top of the points table but only on goal difference and the French manager would want his side to pull out a comprehensive win against a struggling Al Wehda.

Wehda is currently 13th in the league, having secured just 15 points and four wins.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 21 | Al Nassr: 14 | Al Wehda: 3 | Draw: 4