Al Wehda vs Al Nassr, LIVE: Wehda 0-2 Nassr at HT; Cristiano Ronaldo doubles the lead; Saudi Pro League updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

HT: Al Wehda 0-2 Al Nassr

It’s been easy for Al Nassr in the first half. It has been able to prevent Wehda from penetrating its penalty area and the rest has been managed by its star forward. Ronaldo has beaten Al Wehda’s goalkeeper twice - once with his left foot and once with his right. Ronaldo also reached his 500th league goal with the first goal. A hattrick would surely be on his mind when the teams take the field for the second half. Al Nassr will reclaim the top spot if the score stays the same.

40’

Ronaldo with another goal! Al Nassr leads 2-0! A right footed shot beats Atiah and off goes Ronaldo into his ‘SIUUUU’ celebration! A quick counter attack sees Ronaldo in front of goal from the right side. He takes a good look at the target and finds the net. There is a long, long VAR check but the goal stands.

37’

A set piece for Al Wehda but that too yields nothing for the home team. A delivery from the right side finds a header but loops up into the gloves of Nawaf.

35’

Al Nassr controlling the ball rather easily here. Wehda has been unable to build any attack which could threaten the away team’s goal.

29’

Rodrigues, a lone body in the Nassr penalty area, tries to work something for his side but he is crowded out and is eventually ruled offside.

27’

Another potential chance for Nassr. Gustavo with a precise long ball for Ghareeb in the penalty area. Ghareeb squares it but Wehda manages to intercept. There were shouts of handball by Nassr players but referee waves it off.

21’

RONALDO SCORES! That’s his 500th league goal! His second in Saudi Pro League and he gives the lead to Al Nassr. He got a pass from the midfield and Ronaldo shot with his left to beat the Wehda goalkeeper. A brief delay for a VAR check but the goal stands.

18’

Rodrigues hits the post! Nassr escapes. He gets the ball from a throw, turns and lets a shots with his left foot. Nawaf was beaten in goal but the post saved him.

16’

Ronaldo’s free kick hits the wall and wins a corner. The free kick came to be for Nassr after Duarte fouled Sami near the penalty area.

13’

Konan crosses the ball from the left wing for Nassr but it is overhit and is collected by the keeper. There was hope of involving Ronaldo in that play but poor delivery let the side down.

12’

Sultan and Ghareeb build an attack for Nassr on the right wing. Sultan is fouled but the referee lets play continue. The move stops when Ghareeb’s cross is cleared in the penalty area.

7’

Al Nassr has a corner and it goes for a near-post delivery from the set piece but there’s cover. Al Wehda defends it with ease.

4’

Wehda’s Al Ghamdi is fouled in the Nassr half and the home team has the opportunity to build a threat.

3’

Wehda with the attack now. Naji dribbles down the right wing and puts in a cross. There are no red shirts in the box and Nassr is able to clear the danger without any trouble.

KICK OFF

Cristiano gets the ball rolling and Al Nassr keeps the ball until Ronaldo is fouled near the centre circle.

ALMOST UNDERWAY

The teams have made their way to the pitch and are done with the formalities of the pre-match handshakes. The toss goes Al Nassr’s way.

AL NASSR vs AL WEHDA

The first meeting between the two teams this season went Al Nassr’s way. Vincent Aboubacker scored the only goal on the day and saw his side take the three points.

TALISCA MISSING

The Saudi Pro League’s highest scorer Talisca is suspended for the match today after picking a red card against Al Fateh.

ANOTHER RECORD FOR RONALDO?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal against Al Fateh last week. This took him to 499 league goals in his career. Another one today and the Portuguese will be the first to record 500 goals in league football.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 21 | Al Nassr: 14 | Al Wehda: 3 | Draw: 4

LINEUPS

Al Wehda: Atiah, Kurdi, Makki, Duarte, Hawsawi, Anselmo, Bakshween, Fajr, Naji, Al-Ghamdi, Rodrigues

Al Nassr: Nawaf, Sultan, Mado, Amri, Konan, Khaibari, Gustavo, Ghareeb, Sami, Masharipov, Ronaldo

PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will take on Al Wehda on Thursday in the Saudi Pro League with Portuguese star on the cusp of achieving yet another feat.

Ronaldo scored his maiden goal in an Al Nassr shirt against Al Fateh last week, which took his overall league goals tally to 499. Another one today and he’ll hit the 500 mark, pipping his arch nemesis Lionel Messi, who sits at 496.

Al Nassr, however, could only secure a draw against Fateh and dropped two points. This saw Al Ittihad attain parity with Nassr at 34 points from 15 games.

Rudi Garcia’s side is still top of the points table but only on goal difference and the French manager would want his side to pull out a comprehensive win against a struggling Al Wehda.

Wehda is currently 13th in the league, having secured just 15 points and four wins.