Football Football Palace defender Van Aanholt subjected to online racial abuse Van Aanholt's Palace team mate Zaha had previously called on social media platforms to identify and remove users who resorted to racist abuse. Reuters 15 August, 2020 11:12 IST Patrick van Aanholt shared a screenshot to illustrate the kind of vile abuse he has been subjected to online. - Getty Images Reuters 15 August, 2020 11:12 IST Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt called for social media companies to take stronger action against racism on Friday after he shared a screenshot to illustrate the kind of vile abuse he has been subjected to online.“This is not about me... I've got enough love and I'm blessed in my life to not let stuff like this upset me BUT it really ain't on,” the Dutch defender wrote on Twitter.“I stand for those that can't defend themselves and have to deal with this... daily. SOCIAL MEDIA you are accountable for this... @instagram sort it out because we are sick and tired of being sick and tired.”Palace, the Premier League and the Football Association did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.Van Aanholt's Palace team mate Wilfried Zaha had previously called on social media platforms to identify and remove users who resorted to racist abuse after he was targeted last month.The growth of social media has fuelled discriminatory abuse towards footballers in recent years.On Thursday, the Premier League said that it would support Brighton Hove & Albion's French forward Neal Maupay to bring legal action against an individual in Singapore who subjected him to abuse online.The league set up a dedicated reporting system by which players, managers and coaching staff could flag up serious discriminatory online abuse. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos