Czech Republic calls off Scotland match over COVID-19 concerns The Czech Republic has called off next week's Nations League match against Scotland citing COVID-19 concerns. Reuters 05 September, 2020 13:41 IST The Czech Republic FA's decision came hours after the side beat Slovakia in its Nations League opener. - Twitter @ceskarepre_eng Reuters 05 September, 2020 13:41 IST The Czech Republic has called off next week's Nations League match against Scotland citing COVID-19 concerns hours after beating Slovakia 3-1 away in its opener on Friday.Slavia Prague's chairman said shortly before the game against Slovakia that he would ask to withdraw his club's seven players from the Czech squad after another member of the national team staff tested positive for the new coronavirus.RELATED| Nations League: Bergwijn strike takes Netherlands past Poland "The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the COVID-19," the Czech FA said in a statement on Twitter."The national team ends current preparations with the immediate effect straight after the win against Slovakia," it added. The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the COVID-19. The national team ends current preparations with the immediate effect straight after the win against Slovakia.— Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) September 4, 2020 West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek and AS Roma forward Patrik Schick missed the Slovakia match as they were in quarantine after coming into contact with another national team staff member who had tested positive for the virus.The Scottish FA said on Twitter it was aware of reports the Czech FA had called the game off, adding it had not received any official notification and would ask UEFA for clarification. Statement regarding reports relating to Monday's UEFA #NationsLeague match with the Czech Republic. pic.twitter.com/QKar8ncXNi— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 4, 2020