Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Frankfurt appoints Toppmoeller as new head coach

The 42-year-old, whose father Klaus also coached Frankfurt in the 1993-94 season, has signed a three-year deal and will take over from July 1.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 09:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller looks on during a training session at Saebener Strasse training ground in Munich on March 7, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller looks on during a training session at Saebener Strasse training ground in Munich on March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller looks on during a training session at Saebener Strasse training ground in Munich on March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt has appointed former Bayern Munich assistant Dino Toppmoeller as its head coach following the departure of Oliver Glasner at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old, whose father Klaus also coached Frankfurt in the 1993-94 season, has signed a three-year deal and will take over from July 1.

Toppmoeller played 16 games for Frankfurt during a brief stint in the 2002-03 season. He previously worked as an assistant under Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern and RB Leipzig.

ALSO READ
Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day

“It was only a matter of time until Dino worked as a head coach in the Bundesliga,” Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche said on Monday.

Toppmoeller inherits a Frankfurt team that won the Europa League under Glasner in 2022 and reached this year’s German Cup final, where it lost to Leipzig.

Frankfurt finished seventh in the Bundesliga and will play in the Europa Conference League play-off round next season.

“My past means I’ve always had a special relationship to Eintracht, always followed the club,” Toppmoeller said.

“Eintracht’s development in recent years was impressive.

“To return to this club as head coach, with its great emotion and unique fans, is a great honour for me and also a big challenge.”

Related Topics

Eintracht Frankfurt /

Dino Toppmoeller /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Frankfurt appoints Toppmoeller as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title
    Team Sportstar
  5. PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Frankfurt appoints Toppmoeller as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
    Reuters
  3. Man City celebrates winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain
    AP
  4. ‘I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian’, says Garnacho
    Reuters
  5. Wrexham plan match in co-owner McElhenney’s Philadelphia hometown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Frankfurt appoints Toppmoeller as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title
    Team Sportstar
  5. PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment